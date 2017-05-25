FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Everstone Group raises investment in Servion Global to around $74 mln
May 25, 2017 / 4:42 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Everstone Group raises investment in Servion Global to around $74 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Everstone Group:

* Everstone Group increases investment in Servion Global

* Investment increased to around $74 million

* Servion aims to double their revenue in 3 years from current U.S.$75 million Source text: [The Everstone Group has increased its investment in leading Customer Experience Management (CEM) solutions provider Servion Global Solutions to around $74 million, on the back of its portfolio firm posting strong revenue growth and witnessing a significant jump in profitability. Everstone and Solmark, an equity fund started by technology entrepreneurs, had initially acquired a controlling stake in Servion in November 2014 through Evertech Pte Ltd, Everstone Group’s technology investing platform. The latest round also includes investments by a large part of Servion’s management team and the founders on the back of new customer wins and strong revenue and EBITDA growth]

