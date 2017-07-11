BRIEF-Beijing Teamsun Technology sees FY 2017 H1 net profit to increase by 360 pct
* Says net profit for FY 2017 H1 to increase by 360 percent, or to be 150 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 H1 (32.7 million yuan)
July 11Everyday Network Co Ltd :
* Sees 2017 H1 net profit could fall up to 20 percent, or to be 46.7 million yuan to 58.4 million yuan
* Comments that decreased revenue is the main reason for the forecast
* Says WOOMIN Co Ltd has acquired 2.8 million shares of the company, increasing its stake in the company to 14.2 percent from 9.9 percent