4 months ago
BRIEF-Evestra has signed a collaboration partnership agreement with Gedeon Richter Plc
April 6, 2017 / 4:20 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Evestra has signed a collaboration partnership agreement with Gedeon Richter Plc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) - Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar Nyrt

* Evestra - announced it has signed a collaboration partnership agreement with Gedeon Richter Plc

* Evestra - under terms of agreement, evestra will perform certain research and development activities on a female urological product

* Evestra - under terms co to perform activities in exchange for licensing commercialization rights for certain territories outside U.S. To Gedeon Richter

* Evestra - deal consists of upfront payments for research, early development funding as well as clinical development, sales performance milestones Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

