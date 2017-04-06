BRIEF-Evestra has signed a collaboration partnership agreement with Gedeon Richter Plc

April 6 (Reuters) - Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar Nyrt

* Evestra - announced it has signed a collaboration partnership agreement with Gedeon Richter Plc

* Evestra - under terms of agreement, evestra will perform certain research and development activities on a female urological product

* Evestra - under terms co to perform activities in exchange for licensing commercialization rights for certain territories outside U.S. To Gedeon Richter

* Evestra - deal consists of upfront payments for research, early development funding as well as clinical development, sales performance milestones Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: