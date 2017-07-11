Deals of the day-Julius Baer, Western Digital, Tata Steel, Sanofi
July 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Tuesday:
July 11 Evogene Ltd:
* Evogene Ltd- company reached an important milestone in its crop disease collaboration with Monsanto Company
* Evogene - announced completion of candidate gene discovery stage in co's yield and abiotic stress collaboration, which mainly focuses on corn and soy
* Evogene - collaboration will now focus on progressing selected gene candidates through additional testing in Monsanto's product development pipeline
* Evogene Ltd- demonstration of positive fusarium resistance results with Evogene discovered genes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, July 11 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as lower commodity prices weighed on energy and gold mining stocks, while the heavyweight financials group also lost ground.