BRIEF-Evogene reports Q1 loss per share $0.19

May 17 (Reuters) - Evogene Ltd

* Evogene reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue $700,000 versus $2.0 million

* Evogene Ltd - continues to expect that its net cash usage for full-year 2017 will be in range of $16 to $18 million

* Evogene Ltd - by end of quarter, there has been an about 8 percent net reduction in total headcount for co since year end 2016

* Qtrly loss per share $0.19

* Evogene ltd - "as we look forward", expect decline in revenues to continue