FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Evoke Pharma presents Gimoti efficacy and safety data from phase 3 trial
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 10, 2017 / 1:47 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Evoke Pharma presents Gimoti efficacy and safety data from phase 3 trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Evoke Pharma Inc:

* Evoke Pharma presents Gimoti efficacy and safety data from phase 3 trial as late breaker at digestive disease week 2017

* Says safety data from phase 3 trial were consistent with favorable results from previous gimoti studies

* Evoke Pharma - based on recent fda discussions, these data are anticipated to be submitted as part of a new drug application for Gimoti

* Says trial data was not statistically significant in itt group

* Evoke Pharma - patients, which 51pct enrolled in study, responded clinically and statistically significantly better to gimoti than placebo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.