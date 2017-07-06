BRIEF-Swedol appoints Irene Wisenborn Bellander new CFO
* CHANGE OF CFO EFFECTIVE AT TURN OF YEAR AT THE LATEST Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
July 6 Evolable Asia Corp
* Says it opens a newly launched web-based booking system for business travellers in their Business Travel Management (BTM) branch in June
MUMBAI, July 6 A hike in taxes on gold sales in India could pressure short-term demand from the world's No.2 consumer of the metal, the World Gold Council (WGC) said in a report.