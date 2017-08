June 2 (Reuters) - EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB (PUBL)

* ‍NASDAQ STOCKHOLM'S LISTING COMMITTEE HAS APPROVED EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB (PUBL) FOR LISTING ON MAIN MARKET

* ‍FIRST DAY OF TRADING ON NASDAQ STOCKHOLM IS EXPECTED TO BE ON WEDNESDAY 7 JUNE 2017​

* ‍DUE TO LISTING ON MAIN MARKET, EVOLUTION WILL BE DELISTED FROM NASDAQ FIRST NORTH PREMIER​

* ‍LAST DAY OF TRADING ON NASDAQ FIRST NORTH PREMIER IS PLANNED TO BE ON MONDAY 5 JUNE 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)