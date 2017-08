April 4 (Reuters) - EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB (PUBL) :

* FIRST MAJOR EXPANSION OUTSIDE OF EUROPE

* TO BUILD A NEW LIVE CASINO STUDIO IN METRO VANCOUVER AREA OF BRITISH COLUMBIA, ITS FIRST OUTSIDE OF EUROPE

* EXPECTED TO LAUNCH BEFORE CLOSE OF 2017

* SAYS AGREEMENT TO RUN FOR FIVE YEARS PLUS RENEWAL OPTIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)