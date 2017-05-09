FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Evolution petroleum reports Q3 earnings per share $0.07 - SEC Filing
#Market News
May 9, 2017 / 5:47 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Evolution petroleum reports Q3 earnings per share $0.07 - SEC Filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Evolution Petroleum Corp:

* Q3 earnings per share $0.07

* Revenues for fiscal Q3 of 2017 were $9.5 million, an increase of 87 pct over Q3 of 2016

* Paid quarterly cash dividend on common stock, in amount of $0.07 per share, which reflected 8 pct increase over prior quarter

* Company remains debt free

* Qtrly gross oil production in Delhi field increased 2.7 pct over prior quarter, increasing to 7,786 barrels of oil per day from 7,580 BOPD

* Expects to continue to generate significant free cash flow in current oil price environment

* Qtrly net equivalent volumes 2,260 BOEPD versus 1,987 BOEPD for three months ended Dec. 31, 2016 Source text: (bit.ly/2ps6oAM) Further company coverage:

