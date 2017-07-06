BRIEF-Summerset Group records 152 sales for quarter ending 30 June 2017
* Says group achieved 152 sales for quarter ending 30 June 2017, comprising 82 new sales and 70 resales
July 6 Evolva Holding Sa
* Announces departure of CEO Neil Goldsmith
* Says Goldsmith to be succeeded by current Chief Operating Officer Simon Waddington Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, July 6 U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Thursday that Congress must act to shore up private health insurance markets if it fails to repeal Obamacare, comments seen as providing a pathway to a bipartisan deal to fix the health system.