5 months ago
BRIEF-Evolva Holding FY net loss widens to CHF 35.8 million
March 30, 2017 / 5:15 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Evolva Holding FY net loss widens to CHF 35.8 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Evolva Holding SA:

* FY revenues of 9.6 million Swiss francs ($9.63 million) (2015: 13.4 million francs)

* FY net loss 35.8 million francs versus loss 31.8 million francs a year ago

* Cash position of 47.5 million Swiss francs on Dec. 31, 2016

* Agreement with Cargill on the Stevia Project expected to be announced next week

* Expects 2017 revenues from research and development in the range of the achievements in 2015 and 2016

* Expect to enter 2-3 partnerships for new products and/or for new research and development programmes in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9972 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

