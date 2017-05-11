FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Evolving Systems reports Q1 earnings per share $0.08
May 11, 2017 / 8:08 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Evolving Systems reports Q1 earnings per share $0.08

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Evolving Systems Inc

* Evolving Systems reports first quarter 2017 financial results and announces acquisition of business logic systems to expand into mobile customer value management and monetization

* Q1 revenue $5.9 million versus $6.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.08

* Evolving Systems Inc - qtrly non-GAAP earnings per share $0.10

* Evolving Systems Inc - Announced a definitive agreement to acquire UK-based business Logic Systems Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

