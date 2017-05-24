FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Exa Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.14
#Market News
May 24, 2017 / 8:25 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Exa Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Exa Corp

* Exa reports first quarter fiscal 2018 financial results

* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.14

* Q1 revenue $16.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $16.6 million

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.17

* Sees fy 2018 revenue $76 million to $80 million

* Sees q2 2018 revenue $17.1 million to $18.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Exa corp - "customer renewal and consumption trends in automotive end-market has improved, supporting increased optimism in our full year expectations"

* Exa corp - q2 adjusted ebitda is expected to range from a loss of $(0.5) million to a gain of $0.1 million

* Exa corp - fy 2018 adjusted ebitda is expected to be in range of $5.8 million to $8.2 million

* Exa corp - q2 gaap net loss is expected to be in range of $(3.1) million to $(2.4) million

* Exa corp - q2 non-gaap net loss is expected to be in range of $(2.3) million to $(1.7) million

* Exa corp - fy 2018 gaap net loss is expected to be in range of $(6.1) million to $(3.7) million

* Exa corp - fy 2018 non-gaap net loss is expected to be in range of $(3.0) million to $(0.6) million

* Fy2018 revenue view $76.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

