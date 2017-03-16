FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Exa Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.05
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 16, 2017 / 8:28 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Exa Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.05

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Exa Corp

* Exa reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.05

* Q4 revenue $19.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $20.2 million

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.02

* Sees fy 2018 revenue $75 million to $80 million

* Sees q1 2018 revenue $16 million to $17 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Exa corp sees q1 gaap net loss is expected to be in range of $3.1 million to $3.7 million

* Exa corp sees q1 non-gaap net loss is expected to be in range of $2.5 million to $3.1 million

* Exa corp sees fy 2018 gaap net loss is expected to be in range of $3.7 million to $6.4 million

* Exa corp sees fy 2018 non-gaap net loss is expected to be in range of $0.6 million to $3.3 million

* Q1 revenue view $18.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2018 revenue view $82.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.