July 5 Exact Sciences Corp:
* Exact Sciences Corp -Exact Sciences Laboratories entered
national ancillary provider participation agreement with
Unitedhealthcare Insurance for cologuard
* Exact Sciences Corp - exact and Aetna recently amended
that agreement to include Aetna's commercial lines of business,
effective July 15, 2017
* Exact Sciences Corp - additional terms of unitedhealthcare
agreement are not disclosed
* Exact Sciences Corp - additional terms of Aetna agreement,
as amended, are not disclosed
Source text: (bit.ly/2upq63X)
Further company coverage: