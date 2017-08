April 27 (Reuters) - Exact Sciences Corp

* Q1 loss per share $0.32

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $195 million to $205 million

* Q1 revenue $48.4 million versus $14.8 million

* Exact Sciences Corp - company anticipates revenue of $195 million-$205 million and completed Cologuard test volume of at least 470,000 tests during 2017