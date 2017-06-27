BRIEF-Getty Realty signs deal to acquire 49 properties
* Getty realty corp. Enters into definitive agreement to acquire 49 properties for $123 million
June 27 ExactEarth Ltd
* ExactEarth announces agreement with CML Microcircuits
* ExactEarth- entered into an agreement with CML Microcircuits of UK to provide AIS solution for tracking small vessels Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* PHILIPS RECEIVES FDA 510(K) CLEARANCE TO MARKET MULTIPLE NEW APPLICATIONS ON ITS INTELLISPACE PORTAL PLATFORM FOR RADIOLOGY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)