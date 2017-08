April 6 (Reuters) - ExactEarth Ltd -

* ExactEarth provides update on EV5 satellite

* On February 3, 2017, communication was lost with satellite and subsequent efforts to make contact were not successful

* As a result, co filed claim for full insured value of satellite, amounting to C$3.5 million, which has been approved and paid to co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: