6 months ago
February 21, 2017 / 1:52 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Exactech posts Q4 loss per share $0.82

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Exactech Inc

* Exactech 2016 revenue up 7 pct to $257.6 million, Q4'16 revenue increased 6 pct to $66.2 million

* Sees Q1 2017 earnings per share $0.26 to $0.28

* Q4 loss per share $0.82

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $66 million to $68 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $264 million to $272 million

* Q4 revenue rose 7 percent to $257.6 million

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.18 excluding items

* Exactech Inc - on an adjusted basis diluted EPS target is $0.30-$0.32 for Q1 of 2017

* Exactech Inc sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $1.20-$1.28

* Exactech Inc - during Q1 of 2017, co is anticipating an additional $0.9 million in charges related to divestiture of spine assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

