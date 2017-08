April 25 (Reuters) - Exactech Inc-

* Exactech Q1 revenue up 6% to $69.5 million on 21% extremities growth

* Sees Q2 2017 earnings per share $0.32 to $0.34

* Q1 earnings per share $0.32

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $66.5 million to $68.5 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $266 million to $272 million

* Q1 revenue $69.5 million versus $65.3 million

* Exactech inc sees FY 2017 adjusted eps target is $1.26-$1.32