BRIEF-IES Holdings reports fiscal 2017 Q2 EPS $0.02
* Backlog of approximately $335 million as of March 31, 2017, as compared to approximately $328 million as of December 31, 2016
May 2 Exceet Group Se
* Potential buyer of an equity stake who contemplated tender offer to shareholders withdrew consideration to issue tender offer
* Informed by potential buyer who negotiated with Oranje-Nassau Participaties regarding acquisition of about 27.8 pct of voting share that he refrained from further negotiations
* Potential buyer will not make a tender offer
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* For three months ended 31 March 2017 group is expected to record a net loss attributable to owners of company of approximately HKD2.4 million