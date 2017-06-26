BRIEF-Zhejiang Xinguang Pharmaceutical's major shareholder to cut stake in the company
* Says major shareholder plans to unload up to 6.0 percent stake in the company at no lower than 12.2 yuan ($1.78) per share within six months
June 26 Excelsior Biopharma Inc :
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 8
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/4M7k6J
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Zynerba Pharmaceuticals initiates ZYN001 phase 1 clinical program