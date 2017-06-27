BRIEF-Bioanalytical systems inc says entered into credit agreement with First Internet Bank Of Indiana - SEC filing
* Bioanalytical Systems Inc - entered into a credit agreement with first internet bank of indiana - sec filing
June 27 Excelsior Mining Corp
* Excelsior Mining Corp - Arizona Department of Environmental Quality issued amended Aquifer protection permit for co's Johnson camp mine
* Excelsior Mining Corp - anticipates having all state and federal operating permits in place by late Q3, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BASEL, June 27 Switzerland's Syngenta, the crop protection company acquired by ChemChina, has vowed to bulk up its seeds business and join the chase for assets rival Bayer must sell to gain regulatory approval for its takeover of Monsanto.