BRIEF-Rajputana Investment & Finance to consider bonus issue
* Says board to consider bonus issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 27 Excelsior United Development Companies Ltd
* Excelsior United Development Companies Limited has declared a final dividend of re 0.50 per share in respect of the financial year ending 30 June 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2thYGjh Further company coverage:
* Says board to consider bonus issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, June 27 Low interest rates are the biggest risk to Germany's financial system which is robust overall, the financial stability committee said on Tuesday, adding while the banking system has become more resilient, risks have also increased.