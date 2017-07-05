July 5 Exchange Income Corp:

* Reiterates its expectation that company will meet analyst consensus for 2017 fiscal year

* Company is considering accelerating its share buyback program beyond its normal course issuer bid

* It has become aware of a "short and distort campaign" aimed at undermining value of co's shares