BRIEF-Starwood Capital Group announces sale of four beachfront hotels in Spain
* Starwood Capital Group announces sale of four beachfront hotels in Spain
July 5 Exchange Income Corp:
* Reiterates its expectation that company will meet analyst consensus for 2017 fiscal year
* Company is considering accelerating its share buyback program beyond its normal course issuer bid
* It has become aware of a "short and distort campaign" aimed at undermining value of co's shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Starwood Capital Group announces sale of four beachfront hotels in Spain
* Monro Muffler Brake Inc - on June 28, 2017, Monro Service Corporation signed a three year supply agreement with Valvoline LLC- sec filing