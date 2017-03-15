FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Exco Resources says is evaluating potential sale of its oil & natural gas properties in South Texas
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 15, 2017 / 7:28 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Exco Resources says is evaluating potential sale of its oil & natural gas properties in South Texas

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Exco Resources Inc:

* Exco Resources announces transformational capital structure transactions

* Says issued $300 million in 1.5 lien notes that include option to pay interest in-kind in common shares or additional debt

* Issued $300 million in 1.5 lien notes that include option to pay interest in-kind in common shares or additional debt

* Says increased pro forma liquidity by $116 million, calculated as cash plus available borrowing capacity under credit agreement

* Proceeds from issuance were primarily utilized to repay all outstanding indebtedness under credit agreement

* Exchanged $683 million of second lien term loans for a like amount of 1.75 lien term loans

* Says amended credit agreement to establish a borrowing base of $150 million, permit issuance of 1.5 lien notes and 1.75 lien term loans

* Exco plans to pursue additional transactions to improve its capital structure and liquidity

* Anticipates transactions will enhance capital structure, provide option to improve future cash flows and establish structural liquidity

* Reduced potential cash interest payments up to $109 million/year,or $433 million through maturity,with option to pay interest in common shares

* Currently evaluating potential sale of its oil and natural gas properties in South Texas

* Will also seek approval to amend its charter to increase number of shares authorized for issuance or to effect a reverse stock split

* Pursuing plans including issuance of equity in exchange for indebtedness, repurchase of indebtedness/divestitures of assets

* 1.5 lien notes issued at par; maturity date of march 20, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.