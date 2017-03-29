FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Exelixis further reduces indebtedness by repaying Silicon Valley Bank term loan
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 29, 2017 / 9:33 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Exelixis further reduces indebtedness by repaying Silicon Valley Bank term loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Exelixis Inc:

* Exelixis further reduces indebtedness by repaying silicon valley bank term loan

* Exelixis Inc - Exelixis also plans to eliminate another source of indebtedness later this year by retiring Deerfield notes

* Exelixis- repaid all amounts outstanding under term loan with silicon valley bank initiated in 2010 and which was due for repayment on may 31, 2017

* Exelixis Inc - retiring Deerfield notes 1 year ahead of maturity date will provide savings of about $12 million in interest expense, net of termination fee

* Exelixis Inc - $80.1 million payment included $80.0 million in principal and approximately $60,000 in interest outstanding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.