March 10 Exelon Corp :

* On March 10, Exelon Generation Co LLC issued, sold an additional $250 million principal amount of its 2.950% senior notes due 2020 - Sec filing

* Exelon Generation Co LLC issued and sold an additional $500 million principal amount of its 3.400% senior notes due 2022 - Sec filing

* Proceeds of senior notes will partly be used to repay outstanding commercial paper obligations

* 2022 notes carry interest rate of 3.400% per annum, which is payable semi-annually on March 15 and Sept 15, commencing Sept 15, 2017

* Additional 2020 notes carry an interest rate of 2.950% per annum, which is payable semi-annually on Jan 15 and July 15, commencing July 15, 2017