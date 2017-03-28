FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Exeter to be acquired by Goldcorp in a deal valued at C$247 mln
March 28, 2017 / 12:00 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Exeter to be acquired by Goldcorp in a deal valued at C$247 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Exeter Resource Corp

* Exeter to be acquired by Goldcorp

* Exeter Resource Corp - deal for total consideration of c$247 million

* Exeter Resource Corp - Goldcorp will acquire all outstanding shares of exeter for consideration of 0.12 of a goldcorp share for each exeter share

* Exeter Resource Corp - deal for c$2.58 per exeter share

* Exeter Resource - Exeter's board of directors has unanimously approved transaction; recommends that exeter shareholders vote in favour of arrangement

* Exeter Resource - under certain circumstances where transaction is not completed, exeter has agreed to pay a termination fee of c$8.65 million to goldcorp

* Exeter Resource - all of directors and officers of exeter, who own or control about 8.4% of co's issued shares have entered support agreements with goldcorp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

