June 29 Exfo Inc:

* EXFO reports third quarter results for fiscal 2017

* Q3 loss per share $0.08

* Q3 sales $58.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $61.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 2017 sales $58 million to $63 million

* EXFO Inc - "we should begin benefitting from our restructuring efforts in q4, but full impact will be felt in fiscal 2018"

* EXFO Inc - cost savings from restructuring of us$8.0 million expected in FY 2018