BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics board increases size
* Sangamo Therapeutics Inc says on June 26, board increased size of board from seven to nine members - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tqUM6K) Further company coverage:
June 29 Exfo Inc:
* EXFO reports third quarter results for fiscal 2017
* Q3 loss per share $0.08
* Q3 sales $58.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $61.5 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q4 2017 sales $58 million to $63 million
* EXFO Inc - "we should begin benefitting from our restructuring efforts in q4, but full impact will be felt in fiscal 2018"
* EXFO Inc - cost savings from restructuring of us$8.0 million expected in FY 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sangamo Therapeutics Inc says on June 26, board increased size of board from seven to nine members - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tqUM6K) Further company coverage:
(Adds dealer quotes, background throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar at C$1.3005, or 76.89 U.S. cents * Loonie touches its strongest since Feb. 2 at C$1.2986 * Bond prices lower across steeper yield curve * 10-year yield touches 3-month high at 1.715 percent By Fergal Smith TORONTO, June 29 The Canadian dollar strengthened to a nearly five-month high against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, as higher domestic yields pressured investors that had bet