5 months ago
BRIEF-EXFO reports Q2 sales of $60 million
March 29, 2017 / 8:23 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-EXFO reports Q2 sales of $60 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - EXFO Inc

* EXFO reports second-quarter results for fiscal 2017

* Q2 earnings per share $0.02

* Q2 sales $60 million versus I/B/E/S view $60.6 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 2017 sales $58 million to $63 million

* EXFO Inc - Bookings attained US$55.9 million in Q2 of fiscal 2017 compared to US$59.7 million in same period last year

* Sees Q3 IFRS net results to range between a loss of US$0.02 per share and earnings of US$0.02 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

