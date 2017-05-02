May 2 EXFO Inc:
* EXFO streamlines monitoring solutions portfolio
* EXFO Inc - staff reductions related to this product line
and varied go-to-market adjustments will affect approximately
5pct of EXFO'S global workforce
* EXFO Inc - EXFO will significantly reduce investments in
passive wireless monitoring which represented less than 5pct of
total sales
* EXFO Inc - company will also incur one-time restructuring
costs of US$4.0 million in Q3 of 2017
* EXFO Inc - following restructuring, which should be
completed in Q4 of fiscal 2017, EXFO intends to benefit from
annual cost savings of US$8.0 million
* EXFO Inc says co has streamlined its monitoring solutions
portfolio to focus on testing, active service assurance, fiber
monitoring and analytics
