3 months ago
BRIEF-Exide Technologies announces refinancing transactions
#Market News
May 10, 2017 / 6:17 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Exide Technologies announces refinancing transactions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Exide Technologies

* Exide technologies announces refinancing transactions

* Entered into Purchase & Support Agreement with investors, certain holders of outstanding 11% first lien senior secured notes due 2020

* Entered into PSA with investors, holders of outstanding 7% second lien senior secured convertible pik notes due 2025, common stock, par value $0.01

* Pursuant to psa, certain investors purchased $80.0 million in principal amount of 7.25% second lien senior secured convertible pik notes due 2025

* Purchse of 7.25% second lien senior secured convertible pik notes due 2025 for cash at generating gross proceeds of $72 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

