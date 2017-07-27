FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Expedia Q2 earnings per share $0.36
July 27, 2017 / 8:17 PM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-Expedia Q2 earnings per share $0.36

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Expedia Inc:

* Expedia Inc - q2 earnings per share $0.36

* Expedia - q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.89

* Expedia - qtrly gross bookings, including homeaway, increased $2.5 billion or 12 pct year-over-year to $22.8 billion

* Expedia qtrly room night growth of 21 percent

* Qtrly revenue $2.6 billion, up 18 percent

* Expedia - recognized $10 million in restructuring and related reorganization charges during the second quarter of 2017

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.94, revenue view $2.54 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expedia - expect to incur approximately $10 million in restructuring and related reorganization charges during the remainder of 2017

* Expedia - on a standalone basis, trivago reached $328 million in revenue in q2, an increase of 64 percent year-over-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

