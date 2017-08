April 6 (Reuters) - EXPRES2ION BIOTECH HOLDING AB

* EXPRES2ION FILES JOINT-PATENT ON PRODUCTION OF AN IMPROVED MALARIA VACCINE WITH WALTER AND ELIZA HALL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL RESEARCH

* PATENT APPLICATION HAS BEEN FILED WITH AUSTRALIAN PATENT OFFICE, AND IF APPROVED, PATENT IS VALID UNTIL 2037