3 months ago
BRIEF-Express Q1 loss per share $0.06
June 1, 2017 / 11:04 AM

BRIEF-Express Q1 loss per share $0.06

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Express Inc:

* Express Inc reports first quarter 2017 EPS in line with guidance; introduces second quarter guidance and revises full year 2017 outlook

* Q1 loss per share $0.06

* Q1 sales $467 million versus I/B/E/S view $467.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Revises full year 2017 outlook

* Remain on track to deliver $20 million in cost savings in 2017

* Express Inc - inventory at quarter end was $287.5 million compared to $281.3 million at end of prior year's q1, a 2% increase

* Sees Q2 2017 comparable sales of negative mid single digits

* Express Inc qtrly comparable sales (including e-commerce sales) decreased 10%, compared to a 3% decrease in q1 of 2016

* Sees Q2 loss per share of $0.24 to loss of $0.20

* Express Inc sees q2 2017 adjusted loss per share $0.03 to adjusted earnings per share $0.01

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.08, revenue view $498.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Express Inc sees full year 2017 earnings per share of $0.21 to $0.28

* Express Inc sees FY 2017 comparable sales in negative low single digits

* Express Inc sees full year 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.41 to $0.48

* Express Inc sees full year 2017 capital expenditures of $62 million to $67 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

