March 17 (Reuters) - Express Scripts Holding Co

* Express scripts holding co - ceo timothy wentworth's fy 2016 total compensation $14.5 million versus $8.5 million in fy 2015 - sec filing

* Express scripts holding co - former ceo george paz's fy 2016 total compensation $11.9 million versus $14.8 million in fy 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: