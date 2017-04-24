FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Express Scripts reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.90
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 24, 2017 / 8:26 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Express Scripts reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.90

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Express Scripts Holding Co:

* Express Scripts announces 2017 first quarter results; provides update on anthem relationship and visibility into core PBM business excluding contribution from Anthem, Coventry and Catamaran

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.33

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.90

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.70 to $1.74

* Express scripts holding co qtrly adjusted claims of 351.7 million, down 1pct

* Expects total adjusted claims for Q2 of 2017 to be in range of 343 million to 353 million

* Express Scripts Holding Co says qtrly revenue $24.65 billion versus. $24.79 billion last year

* Increased its guidance for 2017 adjusted earnings per diluted share to a range of $6.90 to $7.04

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.32, revenue view $24.99 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $6.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Express Scripts Holding - recently told by anthem management that anthem intends to move its business when co's current contract with anthem expires on Dec 31, 2019

* Express Scripts Holding Co - anthem is not interested in continuing discussions regarding pricing concessions for 2017-2019

* Express Scripts Holding Co - Anthem has "not provided formal written notice that it does not intend to renew its contract with company" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.