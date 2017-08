May 15 (Reuters) - EXPRIVIA SPA:

* WINS EUROPEAN TENDER BY ACQUIRENTE UNICO FOR EXPANSION OF THE TECHNOLOGICAL PLATFORM OF THE INTEGRATED INFORMATION SYSTEM

* ORDER IS WORTH ABOUT 5 MILLION EUROS AND HAS A DURATION OF OVER 3 YEARS Source text: reut.rs/2r8Mwrs Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)