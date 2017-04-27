BRIEF-Planet Fitness Inc announces secondary offering of class A shares
* Planet Fitness Inc announces secondary offering of class A common stock by selling stockholders
April 27 Extended Stay America Inc-
* Extended Stay America announces secondary offering and repurchase of paired shares
* Extended Stay America Inc - extended stay america, inc. And esh hospitality, inc. Announced that they have entered into a share repurchase agreement
* Announced an underwritten secondary offering of 30 million paired shares
* Extended Stay America - extended stay america and esh hospitality intend to repurchase 750,000 paired shares directly from selling stockholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MONTREAL, May 4 SNC-Lavalin CEO Neil Bruce said on Thursday Elliott Capital's stake in WS Atkins is not an "obstacle" to buying the British engineering and construction firm, after the U.S. activist investor disclosed a 6.8 percent shareholding last week.