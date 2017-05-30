FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 30, 2017 / 8:55 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Extended Stay America announces secondary offering and repurchase of paired shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Extended Stay America Inc

* Extended stay america announces secondary offering and repurchase of paired shares

* Extended stay america inc - ‍announced an underwritten secondary offering of 25 million paired shares​

* Extended stay america inc - offering of paired share consists of a share of common stock of extended stay america and a share of class b common stock of esh hospitality,

* Extended stay america inc - ‍centerbridge partners, l.p. And blackstone group l.p. Will no longer beneficially own any paired shares​

* Extended stay america inc - ‍paulson & co. inc. And its affiliated funds will continue to beneficially own approximately 1.8 million paired shares​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

