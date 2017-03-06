FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Extended Stay America announces secondary offering
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 6, 2017 / 10:44 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Extended Stay America announces secondary offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Extended Stay America Inc

* Extended Stay America announces secondary offering and repurchase of paired shares

* Extended Stay America Inc - announced an underwritten secondary offering of 25 million paired shares

* Extended Stay America Inc - none of company's officers or directors are selling any paired shares beneficially owned by them in offering

* Extended Stay America-each paired share consists of a share of stock of extended stay america and a share of class b stock of esh hospitality inc

* Extended Stay America Inc - extended stay America, Inc. And esh hospitality, inc. Expect to fund share repurchase from cash on hand

* Co and esh hospitality inc have entered into a share repurchase agreement with selling stockholders

* Extended Stay America Inc - pursuant to agreement, intend to repurchase 625,000 paired shares directly from selling stockholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.