BRIEF-Extended Stay America announces secondary offering

March 7 (Reuters) - Extended Stay America Inc

* Extended Stay America announces secondary offering and repurchase of paired shares

* Extended Stay America Inc - announced an underwritten secondary offering of 25 million paired shares

* Extended Stay America Inc - none of company's officers or directors are selling any paired shares beneficially owned by them in offering

* Extended Stay America-each paired share consists of a share of stock of extended stay america and a share of class b stock of esh hospitality inc

* Extended Stay America Inc - extended stay America, Inc. And esh hospitality, inc. Expect to fund share repurchase from cash on hand

* Co and esh hospitality inc have entered into a share repurchase agreement with selling stockholders

* Extended Stay America Inc - pursuant to agreement, intend to repurchase 625,000 paired shares directly from selling stockholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: