March 30 (Reuters) - Exterran Corp

* Exterran Corporation announces upsizing and pricing of senior notes offering

* Exterran Corp - Upsized from previously announced $300 million aggregate principal amount

* Exterran - Subsidiaries upsized and priced their private offering of $375.0 million aggregate principal amount of 8.125% senior unsecured notes due 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: