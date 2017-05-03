Oil stable on expectations of extended OPEC-led production cut
SINGAPORE, May 15 Oil prices held steady on Monday, supported by expectations that OPEC and Russia have agreed to extend a production cut beyond the first half of this year.
May 3 Exterran Corp:
* Exterran Corporation announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.13 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share $0.02 from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue $280.7 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says oil and gas product sales backlog was $424.6 million at march 31, 2017, as compared to $306.2 million at December 31, 2016
* Says oil and gas product sales bookings for Q1 of 2017 were $249.2 million, resulting in a book-to-bill ratio of 190% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Prithvi Kanti Bandyopadhyay)
NEW YORK, May 14 Google Inc's self-driving car unit, Waymo, and U.S. rideshare company Lyft Inc have signed a collaboration agreement to bring autonomous vehicle technology into the mainstream, the New York Times reported on Sunday.
* Investors on edge as ransomware spread seen picking up speed