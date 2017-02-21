FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 21, 2017 / 9:48 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Extra Space Q4 adjusted FFO per share $1.03 excluding items

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Extra Space Storage Inc

* Extra space storage inc. Reports 2016 fourth quarter and year-end results

* Q4 adjusted FFO per share $1.03 excluding items

* Q4 FFO per share $1.00

* Extra space storage inc - "anticipate solid revenue, noi and ffo growth in 2017"

* Extra space storage inc - sees fy funds from operations attributable to common stockholders $4.11 - $4.20

* Extra space storage inc - sees fy funds from operations as adjusted attributable to common stockholders $4.15 - $4.24 per share

* Extra space storage inc - sees fy same-store property revenue growth 4.00 - 5.00 percent

* Q4 FFO per share view $0.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $4.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

