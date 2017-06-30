BRIEF-Eastsiberian announces expiry of MOU with Pan American Oil
* Eastsiberian Plc announces expiry of memorandum of understanding with Pan American Oil Ltd.
June 30 Extra Space Storage Inc:
* Extra Space Storage says on June 29, co, Extra Space Storage Lp entered into a note purchase agreement with various purchasers - SEC filing
* Extra Space Storage Inc - notes are expected to be issued on August 24, 2017
* Extra Space Storage Inc - notes will pay interest semiannually on 1st day of March and September in each year until maturity
* Extra Space Storage - agreement provides for private placement by Extra Space Storage Lp of $300 million of 3.95% senior notes, due August 24, 2027
* Extra Space Storage Inc - proceeds from issuance of notes will be used by operating partnership to refinance existing indebtedness Source text: (bit.ly/2svzRv9) Further company coverage:
BOSTON, June 30 As hedge fund investors have been choosing computers over star stock-pickers, putting ever more money into "quant" funds, one firm has become the undisputed leader in attracting assets.