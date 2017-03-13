FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Extraction Oil & Gas posts Q4 loss per share $1.54
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 13, 2017 / 8:22 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Extraction Oil & Gas posts Q4 loss per share $1.54

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Extraction Oil & Gas Inc

* Extraction Oil & Gas Inc - reaffirms 2017 outlook

* Q4 loss per share $1.54

* Extraction Oil & Gas Inc - for q4, extraction reported oil, natural gas and NGL sales revenue of $94.7 million, as compared to $56.1 million

* Extraction Oil & Gas Inc - Q4 average net sales volumes were 38,161 boe/d, an increase of 32 pct sequentially and 57 pct year-over-year

* Extraction Oil & Gas Inc - ended 2016 with $589 million of cash on balance sheet resulting in no net debt

* Extraction Oil & Gas Inc - year-end 2016 estimated proved reserves of 238 million barrels of oil equivalent, an approximate 50 pct increase

* Extraction Oil & Gas - due to lack of wells turned to sales since mid-september during Q1, estimate Q1 average net sales volumes to be 31-33 mboe/d

* Extraction Oil & Gas Inc - oil volumes are expected to average 12-14 mbbl/d for Q1

* Extraction Oil & Gas Inc - for Q1, expect LOE to be between $11.5 million and $12.5 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.18, revenue view $88.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.27, revenue view $596.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: (bit.ly/2mTpL8f) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.