3 months ago
May 9, 2017 / 8:58 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Extraction Oil & Gas reports Q1 earnings per share $0.03

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Extraction Oil & Gas Inc

* Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. announces first-quarter 2017 results; exceeds high end of production guidance and reaffirms 2017 outlook

* Q1 earnings per share $0.03

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 average net sales volumes of 33,383 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d)

* Extraction expects second-quarter 2017 average net sales volumes to be 42-45 mboe/d

* Reaffirms company's previous full-year 2017 production, capital and expense guidance

* Extraction continues to expect full-year 2017 net sales volumes to average between 48-54 mboe/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

