BRIEF-Deere & Co says June retail sales for 2WD tractors in U.S. & Canada Agriculture up single digit percent
July 11 Extreme Networks Inc:
* Extreme Networks acquisition of Avaya networking expected to close on Friday July 14th
* Extreme Networks Inc - continues to anticipate transaction will be accretive to cash flow and earnings for its fiscal year 2018
* Extreme Networks Inc - expects to generate over $200 million in annualized revenue from acquired networking assets from avaya Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* I.D. Systems announces proposed underwritten public offering